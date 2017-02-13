Tonto Dikeh: “I Left My Husband, He Has Not Called To Check Up On Our Son”

Read the letter the ‘concerned’ fan wrote here http://www.nairaland.com/3623711/letter–passionate-fan

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh in a reply to a concerned fan’s open letter has revealed she and her husband, Churchill Olakunle are no longer together and he has not called to check up on her and their son since she left.

She also said she blocked his access to her for the sake of her emotional stability. She wrote;

"Dear ‘concerned’ fan, Good day.
How are you and your family? My regards, love and greetings to them.
Now to address a little bit of your letter, firstly I say I do appreciate your concern. Then I move on to say thank you. When a woman leaves her husband, she takes her child because absolutely nothing else matters to her but the child. This is what I did and I happily give all access for his father to see him. Now my question to you is that did your source also tell you that he has never called for once to Ask how his son is doing? I will admit, I personally blocked his access to me for the sake of my emotional stability. But nonetheless he has the nannys no, my assistants contact,my part time helps number, and many other mediums of reaching the son your source claims I "took away". He could use all possible mediums wisely if he wished to.
Secondly I will let you go on the ill talk on smoking as I would love to believe you were just sent and ignored my drug test result or you never even saw it in the first place..
As an acclaimed "concerned fan" I expect you to pray and not to indirectly throw "concerned" shades..
What goes on in my marriage and home is my personal life, i’m grateful for all the years of support you all have been giving me but when it comes to the matters of the heart have enough respect to let us go thru our moments alone.. Like I said earlier your prayers for wisdom on both parties wld be more appreciated. No one knows what goes on behind close doors…I chose to make you believe and see what I wanted you all to see in order to protect even those that did not deserve protection. My dear friend that’s called marriage!!! God bless you immensely for even thinking about my family, God has never failed, God never sleeps nor slumbers, He is a just God. He never brings us this far to leave us, We will be ok.. Once again thank you so much my "concerned" friend and have a blessed day!!!"

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/-confirms-she-has-left-her.html

