Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea At 9pm

Mauricio Pochettino has referenced his Tottenham side’ performance at Stamford Bridge on 26 November as a turning point of sorts in the season. They had been positive for the first 45 minutes and the manager felt that it showed they were over their Champions League exit. But they still lost, as everybody has done to Chelsea in the league over the past three months. Tottenham are in form and this could be wild. Can they stop the Chelsea juggernaut? David Hytner

Kick-off Wednesday 8pm
Venue White Hart Lane
Last season Tottenham 0 Chelsea 0
Referee Martin Atkinson
This season G13, Y50, R1, 3.92 cards per game

Odds H 21-10 A 6-4 D 5-2
Tottenham Hotspur
Subs from Vorm, López, Davies, Wimmer, Carter-Vickers, Carroll, Winks, Onomah, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen
Doubtful None
Injured Lamela (hip, 14 Jan)

Suspended None

Form WLWWWW
Discipline Y35 R0
Leading scorer Kane 10
Chelsea
Subs from Begovic, Eduardo, Ivanovic, Zouma, Aina, Mikel, Pedro, Fàbregas, Van Ginkel, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Solanke, Batshuayi

Doubtful None
Injured Terry (gluteal strain, 7 Jan)
Suspended None
Form WWWWWW
Discipline Y42 R0
Leading scorer Costa 14

