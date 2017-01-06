Traditionalist Reacts After Pastor Destroyed ‘Fetish’ Items In Anambra (Photos)

A hardcore traditionalist Chiukwuemeka Nwokedi, has reacted furiously after "fetish" items were burnt and destroyed yesterday by a popular priest, Rev Fr Ebube Muonso, at Ekwulobia township stadium in a crusade organized by association of Anambra business men and women. According to him, ‘you have no right whatsoever to invade someone’s place of worship and burn it down simple because you don’t believe in their method of worship’. See more details below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/traditionalist-reacts-after-pastor.html

What do you think?

