Train Hits A Trailer In Kawo Kaduna

On my trip from Kaduna to kano this morning, there was an usual hold up at kawo bridge, I got there only to discover that a train had an accident with a trailer.

According to responses I had from people impatience from the trailer driver caused the accident. After asking him to stop for the train to pass he insisted going forward because he was in a hurry, the train hit the trailer and splited it into two on both sides, the trailer driver took to his heels after the accident, thank God there was no casualty. Let’s I forget the train almost derailed aswell.

