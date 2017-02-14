Travelers Sit On The Floor As Abuja-Kaduna Train Sells More Tickets Than Seats (Pics)

A public outcry has been made by a "frustrated" about the morning train from Abuja-Kaduna. According to Umma Amadi Rimi, the passengers are being frustrated by the rail officials who sell more tickets than the number of seats thereby leaving travellers stranded. This was shared in order to call the attention of the right authorities.

