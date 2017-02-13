Two Bodies Found Dumped In Front Of A Hospital In Kogi State (Graphic Photo)

Barely days after two people were brutally murdered in Eika, bodies of two young men suspected to have been killed at an unknown place were found dumped in front of Okene General Hospital on Sunday, February 12th.

However, a Facebook user claims the men were robbers reportedly killed by soldiers.

"They said they met them on the road carrying out operation and doing so pretending to be security operatives. As you can see on the image, one of them is wearing a military belt and also they are not ebira indigens but galant soldiers actually clamped them down. Their corpses were brought to the Okene General Hospital, and the Doctor-in-charge rejected them, hence dumped by the gate."

see the posts and the photos below

Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/barely-days-after-two-people-were.html