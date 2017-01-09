Two Corpses Discovered In A Ditch Opposite A Hotel In Delta State (Photos)

Two corpses were discovered today inside a ditch opposite Sunrise hotel in Asaba,Delta State by men of Nigerian police as revealed by a witness. The Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on security, Chief Cassidy Iloba and other security operatives -were present to witness the evacuation. According to Mr Iloba, an investigation to discover what happened to the bodies is underway…

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/two-corpses-discovered-in-ditch.html

