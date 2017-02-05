Two Men In Bloody Fight Over Sex Worker In Lagos

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

Two men, Taiye Ajani and Afeez Ajao have landed in trouble after they and their group engaged in a bloody fight at a popular hotel over a female commercial sex worker.

The two randy men were arrested and charged before a Lagos court from where they were remanded in prison custody after they damaged property of the hotel located in Akesan area of Lagos worth over N1.5million.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that fighting broke out between the two suspects after they had disagreement over one of the sex workers in the hotel.

However, the disagreement turned into a serious fracas and their friends, who were there for a binge joined in the free-for-all. Many customers who were in the hotel were attacked and sustained various degrees of injury during the fight which lasted for several hours.

Also the hotel properties including a Toyota Sienna van parked outside were damaged before the police was contacted to contain the menace. Before the police. who raced to the scene arrived, the main suspects had fled.

The management, who reported the incident to the officers at Igando police division, identified the suspects as the brain behind the fight.

They were trailed and arrested in their various hideout and detained at the station for interrogation, thereafter charged before Magistrate’s court sitting in Ejigbo for the alleged offence under the Criminal code.

They pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate. Mr Akeem Fashola granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 13 February 2017.