Two Nairalanders Who Are In Love, Flaunt Their Relationship Online (Photos)

Every morning I wake up I thank God almighty for my life.

Not like I’m better than dangote but the fact that I’ve not had cause to question my creator.

I’m going to be 28 August and this girl is going to be 23 march and she’s always proud of me.

I like it when she boosts my confidence..

I like it everytime she tells me "You can do it".

She knows my too many flaws but she still believes in me.

It’s never a dull moment being around each other. Wow

As a young man, I’ve dreamt so big and if I no accomplish dem all, No be my mama born me.

Life Of Airforce1.