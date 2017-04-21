Two Robbers Who Rob Women Living Alone In Umuahia Arrested (Photo)

All day is for the thief but a day is for the owner, they say.

Operatives of the Abia State Police Command yesterday, arrested two young robbers Obinna Anyanwu and Chinedu Awa, ndi ori, who engaged in robbing women that live alone at the Federal Low Cost Housing Estate, Umuahia, one of the women was Mrs Beatrice Okpi.

They were further alleged to have burgled the homes of these women and carted away their clothings, kitchen utensils and other valuables.

The day for the owner came yesterday as they raided the home of one Uche Jonathan, in the Estate hurried to carry two wielding machines valued at N46, 000.00.

While they hesitated in carrying the heavy machines, Uche alerted the residents who assisted to call the Police before the suspects were arrest.

While addressing newsmen in the Abia state capital, the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, said: “These same suspects ransacked the shop of Emeka Aharaumunna, at the estate and carted away six generators valued at N450,000.

They also stormed the house of Pastor Gabriel Nwankwo and fired gunshots in an attempt to break into the victim’s house to rob.”

Oyebade revealed that the residents had first caught the thieves before handing them over to the police, adding that they had already confessed to robbing Mrs Okpi’s house in Ohafia, where their ringleader resided.

Obinna who confessed to the allegations claimed his friend, Flex, had initiated him into the crime. “I have been involved in robbery operations five times,” he said.

However, Chinedu Awa aka Pastor who hailed from Ndi Uduma Awoke, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, denied partaking in the robbery claiming he only bought the stolen items, which he also, claimed, he didn’t know were proceeds of the robbery.

He said: “I’m not part of the gang. I only bought some stolen items from them. I didn’t know the items were stolen ones.”

Recovered items from the suspects included, glass table, Tiger generators, two mattresses, one TV set, two DVD among others.

http://igbobia.com/?q=two-robbers-who-are-used-to-robbing-women-living-alone-nabbed-in-aba.html