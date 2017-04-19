Two Youth Leaders Shot Dead At A Beer Parlour In Imo State (Graphic Photos)

The two community youth leaders in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State who were shot dead by fleeing gunmen operating in a jeep at Eke Obollo. The incident happened on Monday, when four gunmen, who were in a Jeep, shot and killed Uzoma popularly known as Van Dan, and another youth leader, identified simply as Chinedu, who goes by the name Master , at about 8. 15 pm

The youths were reportedly shot dead at the Okeosisi Bar, a popular beer joint in the community

According to reports, the gunmen, on arriving at the scene, was said to have shot continuously into the air to scare away residents before aiming at their targets and leave them dead in the pool of blood.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/two-youth-leaders-shot-dead-at-beer.html