UBA ATM In Daura, Katsina Overcrowded (Photo)
Posted December 24, 2016 9:38 pm by admin Comments
see the crowd at UBA ATM, Duara branch, katsina state. see picture below
http://www.smartlinkzone.com/2016/12/chritsmas-wahala-uba-atm-in-duara.html
Related posts:
- President Buhari In A Happy Mood As Governor El-Rufai Visits Him In Daura (Photos) GOVERNOR Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State. http://www.socialtimesng.com/2016/09/photo-news-el-rufai-visits-buhari-in-duara/ Nairaland...
- President Buhari Attends Eid Kabir Prayer In Daura, Katsina (Photos) President Buhari attends Eid Kabir Prayer in Daura Katsina on 12th Sep 2016. President Buhari with Emir of Daura Alhaji...
- Pres. Buhari and Katsina state governor rocking their babariga with socks (photo) President Buhari and Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari pictured rocking their babariga with socks at the Katsina Elder Statesmen...
- Buhari observes Eid-prayer in Daura, Katsina President Buhari and the Emir of Daura slaughtered their rams after the prayer at the ground. The post Buhari observes...
- Photos: NYSC members in Daura, Katsina state pay President Buhari a courtesy visit President Buhari received National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members serving in Daura at his Katsina home today September 13th. More...
- Buhari Visits Home Town, Duara Nigeria’s President, Mohammadu Buhari, is spending the weekend in his country home, Daura in Katsina State. The President left Nnamdi...
- President Buhari Visits Katsina State President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Katsina state on a three days private visit to Katsina state. President Buhari arrived the...
- See The Metal Coffins Acquired By Katsina Governor, Masari, For N120m – Jamil Mabai Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari has allegedly acquired 3000 metal coffins which will be distributed to mosques in the...
- President Buhari Arrives Katsina, To Celebrate Sallah In His Hometown (Photos) President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Katsina safely. Details later Update… President Buhari to celebrate Sallah in his home town arrived...
- Mr. President arrival to Daura Katsina State National Mirror...
What do you think?