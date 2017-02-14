Ubi Franklin’s Valentine Message To Wife, Actress Lilian Esoro (Photos)

TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin has sent his wife a very romantic valentine message with the help of his son, Jayden.

Nigerian actress, Lilian Esoro had her hands full when she showed up at her husband restaurant, Tilt at Lekki days to valentine for an art exhibition. Friends and fans were delighted to see the actress showing up at her husband Biz place after varying media reports last year put them at loggerheads over their marriage split.

Ubi with a snapshot with his son, captioned his message;

‘Happy Valentines To You Mumy, love from us’

