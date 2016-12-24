Ugandan Groom & Bride Trek To Church For Their Wedding Due To ‘Low Budget’ (Pics)

A Ugandan couple from Soroti -walked half a kilometer to church for their wedding. According to multiple online reports, the groom and his bride did this due to their low budget -as they were joined by their family and friends for the event. Now the couple are trending online after their photos went viral -with many online users hailing them.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/groom-and-his-bride-trek-to-church-for.html

