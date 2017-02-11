UNILAG Management Denies Implementing New Dress Code For Students

Posted February 11, 2017 6:38 am by Comments

The attention of the University of Lagos has been drawn to the publications by Vanguard Newspaper of Tuesday, January 7, 2017 and a blog, with the title, “Unilag Introduces New Dress Code for Students… no more shakara”.

The University of Lagos wishes to inform the general public that it has not approved or implemented any new dress code for its students. The general public is hereby advised to discountenance any campaign in the print, electronic or social media claiming that the University of Lagos has introduced a new dress code for its students. All such claims are false and do not emanate from the University.

However, it is pertinent to state here that the University encourages students to dress decently and our watchword is “Dress as you want to be addressed”.

Information about the University is best accessed via its official Website and Facebook page.

Source: http://campusportalng.com/unilag/unilag-management-denies-implementing-new-dress-code-students/38504/

