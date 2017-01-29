UNIMAID Student Writing His Final Exams Killed By Boko Haram In Borno (Photos)

It’s a moment of sadness for the family and friends of this young man who was reportedly killed by Boko Haram insurgents yesterday after an ambush along Maiduguri- Damboa- Biu road, in Borno state. According to people who know him, the student of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) who was writing his last exams -was killed on his way home for one week vocation. May his soul rest in peace.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/unimaid-student-writing-his-final-exams.html