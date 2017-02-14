Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Union Bank celebrates 100 years of existence

Union Bank of Nigeria is 100 years of age today. Management of the old generation celebrated the accomplishment by holding a keynote event at the bank’s headquarters in lagos where a birthday cake was cut.

Watch Union Bank CEO Emeka Emuwa and heads of departments at the bank cut the beautiful centenary cake:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJWBVb92uSo

Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2017/02/union-bank-celebrates-100-years-of.html