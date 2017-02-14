Union Bank Celebrates 100 Years Of Existence

Tuesday, 14 February 2017
Union Bank celebrates 100 years of existence

Union Bank of Nigeria is 100 years of age today. Management of the old generation celebrated the accomplishment by holding a keynote event at the bank’s headquarters in lagos where a birthday cake was cut.

Watch Union Bank CEO Emeka Emuwa and heads of departments at the bank cut the beautiful centenary cake:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJWBVb92uSo

Source: http://www.somtoo.com/2017/02/union-bank-celebrates-100-years-of.html

