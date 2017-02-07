University Of Lagos Introduces Dress Code For Students (Pictured)

Posted February 7, 2017 12:38 pm by Comments

University Of Lagos Introduces Dress Code For Students (Pictured)


University of Lagos management has introduced a dress code for the students of the institution to curb the indecent dressing among the male and female students.

This was made known on a notice pasted in the school, it was stated clearly that lecturers and administrators are empowered to correct/exclude students from lectures and official business when they are not properly dressed.

