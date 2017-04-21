Viral Painting Portraying Mandela & President Zuma Having Sex Causes Outrage (Photo)

Posted April 21, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

South African artist Ayanda Mabulu is trending on Twitter as people there react to his latest controversial art work showing President Jacob Zuma having sex with Nelson Mandela. The Nelson Mandela Foundation has issued a statement saying that though it respects the right to freedom of expression it finds the "painting distasteful".

The governing ANC says it finds the work "grotesque, inflammatory and of bad taste – but the party also defends the right for the artist to express himself.

Mabulu has in the past drawn a number of pictures showing the president in sexually explicit positions.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/outrage-sparked-over-painting.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Zuma, Mandela rape painting stirs outrage in South Africa South African President Jacob Zuma  / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER A painting by a South African artist showing President Jacob...
  2. Mandela, Zuma relatives to pay $140m compensation to mine shareholders Johannesburg – Relatives of Nelson Mandela and South African President, Jacob Zuma, acted in a reckless and fraudulent manner when...
  3. South African Court Finds Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Guilty of Assault Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson and current member of parliament, Mandla Mandela, was convicted of assault by a regional court on...
  4. Nelson Mandela grandson freed on bail after rape charge Barely nine days after one of Nelson Mandela’s grandsons, Mbuso Mandela, aged 24, was charged with raping a 15-year-old girl...
  5. Winnie Mandela Turns 80 South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle icon and former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela turned 80 on Monday. A...
  6. World’s largest African shirt on Mandela unveiled As the world prepares for the Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July 2015, the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC)...
  7. Imo State Gov. Okorocha Says Buhari is Nigeria’s Nelson Mandela What an audacious comparison. Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has likened APC Presidential Candidate Muhammadu Buhari to Nelson Mandela, the...
  8. Nelson Mandela’s oldest grandson expecting first child with wife Mandla Mandela, the oldest grandson of former and late South African President, Nelson Mandela is expecting his first child with...
  9. South Africa’s Winnie Mandela admitted to hospital South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former wife of the late Nelson Mandela, has been admitted to hospital for observation,...
  10. Winnie Mandela, Absolutely Fine In Hospital: Spokesman South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of the late president Nelson Mandela, is “absolutely fine” after being admitted to...

< YOHAIG home