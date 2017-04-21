Viral Painting Portraying Mandela & President Zuma Having Sex Causes Outrage (Photo)

South African artist Ayanda Mabulu is trending on Twitter as people there react to his latest controversial art work showing President Jacob Zuma having sex with Nelson Mandela. The Nelson Mandela Foundation has issued a statement saying that though it respects the right to freedom of expression it finds the "painting distasteful".

The governing ANC says it finds the work "grotesque, inflammatory and of bad taste – but the party also defends the right for the artist to express himself.

Mabulu has in the past drawn a number of pictures showing the president in sexually explicit positions.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/outrage-sparked-over-painting.html