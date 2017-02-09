Watch Comedian Julius Agwu Rehearse For His Upcoming Thanksgiving In US After Ailment

Posted February 9, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

A new video of a seemingly healthy Julius Agwu is going viral online. The video shared by singer, Shakar El shows the ailing comedian singing at a rehearsal ahead of a scheduled Thanksgiving service in his church this weekend.

According to Shakar El who shared the video, he wrote,

‘Great to see uncle Julius Agwu back, Band Rehearsal for his Upcoming Thanksgiving in America!! You are totally Healed in Jesus Name ,Amen Julius the Genius!’. Good to see him back on his feet!

Watch the video below…


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgUhpsg0tow

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/see-julius-agwu-rehearsing-for.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Shakar El shares video of Julius Agwu rehearsing for Thanksgiving this weekend A new video of a seemingly healthy Julius Agwu is going viral online. The video shared by singer, Shakar El...
  2. “There is nothing as sexy as a man who loves Jesus” See Ibiere Agwu’s Sweet Message to Hubby Julius Agwu on his Birthday Julius Agwu is celebrating his birthday today and earlier in the day his kids prayed for him in a sweet...
  3. Pounding Yam, Laughs with Julius Agwu & Banter with Karma! Watch Highlights from The Marcy Project’s Latest Episode Watch what happens when Dolapo Oni takes on making Pounded Yam the ‘real way’. On the latest episode of The Marcy Project,...
  4. Artistes move to save Julius Agwu After battling illness and surviving brain surgery last year to come back to his feet, ace comedian Julius ‘Da Genius’...
  5. Checkout Comedian Julius Agwu & Wife’s Sunday Outfit Comedian Julius Agwu and wife rocked this look to church this morning. Source: http://www.flexygist.com/2016/07/03/checkout-comedian-julius-agwu-wife-sunday-outfit/ Nairaland...
  6. WATCH Julius Agwu open up about Disloyalty & how the Devil is Creeping into the Entertainment Industry Julius Agwu had a tough year in 2015 but the ace comedian bounced back in full force and has been holding...
  7. Julius Agwu Grants First TV Interview After Brian Surgery Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu had an exclusive chat with Channels TV’s UK correspondent, Doris Okenwa, ahead of his Crack Ya...
  8. Julius Agwu is Forever Thankful about his Successful Brain Surgery a Year Ago When Julius Agwu had his brain surgery it was such a trying time for him. His loving wife Ibiere Agwu...
  9. Julius Agwu Makes First Major Outing after Brain Surgery We are so glad to see ace comedian Julius Agwu back on his feet and strong as ever. Following his...
  10. Comedian Julius Agwu hospitalized in the UK for stress Julius Agwu, has been hospitalized in the UK. The comedian who was due to perform at his show, Crack Your...

< YOHAIG home