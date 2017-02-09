Watch Comedian Julius Agwu Rehearse For His Upcoming Thanksgiving In US After Ailment

A new video of a seemingly healthy Julius Agwu is going viral online. The video shared by singer, Shakar El shows the ailing comedian singing at a rehearsal ahead of a scheduled Thanksgiving service in his church this weekend.

According to Shakar El who shared the video, he wrote,

‘Great to see uncle Julius Agwu back, Band Rehearsal for his Upcoming Thanksgiving in America!! You are totally Healed in Jesus Name ,Amen Julius the Genius!’. Good to see him back on his feet!

Watch the video below…



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgUhpsg0tow

