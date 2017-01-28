Watch Video Of The Youth Corper Spotted In The United States
Posted January 28, 2017
I found this video online and i kept wondering when Nigeria started deploying people to United States for Service
Watch video below.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBSWbeZpgJE
See earlier thread here : http://www.nairaland.com/3591755/man-wearing-nysc-outfit-usa
