“What 2face Should Do After Cancelling The Protest”

Remember this. http://www.nairaland.com/3608295/10-things-note-before-protest?

What 2face now needs to do is to use his star power positively to encourage Nigeria’s youths to change from whiners to achievers.

He can for example partner with the Benue State government to establish ‘One Love Farms’ where agriculture is carried out on a commercial scale with value-added services to products from it. He can get additional support from already established federal government schemes for agriculture.

He can invest in social startups that involve technology like Akon is doing to Light-up Africa http://akonlightingafrica.com/

These and other things he can do to inspire millions of youths in Nigeria and beyond to positivity.

What do you think?

