What Course Do You Regret Not Studying While In The University?

Posted January 1, 2017 7:38 am by Comments

Yes,What course do you wish you had studied while in the University and why?

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Meet with Dr. Godspower Enyi to discuss Studying at the University of Salford + Criteria for Scholarships | Monday, November 9th The University of Salford’s Petroleum and Gas Engineering Course is one of the most popular amongst students. As part of...
  2. “Five Things I Regret Doing At The University” – Talk2Bella A university is a place of learning and so many other things, meet people, make life connections, get pregnant, get...
  3. Looking for a place in the UK for September 2015? Find out more about studying at the University of Nottingham The University of Nottingham and Nubi Education are pleased to invite you to a coffee morning on Saturday 8th August...
  4. Reasons for studying at Webster University USA, Ghana campus 1. Affordable high quality education.2. Modern learning facilities.3. Accommodation is within the campus.4. Flexible tuition payment plans. 5. Bursary /...
  5. Reasons for studying at Webster University USA, Ghana campus 1. Affordable high quality education.2. Modern learning facilities.3. Accommodation is within the campus.4. Flexible tuition payment plans. 5. Bursary / discounts on tuition, up to...
  6. Atiku Reveals One Of Escaped Chibok Girls Is Now Studying At The American University Of Nigeria (Photos) The former Vice-President who has been very active about educating young Nigerians in the North, especially those in IDP camps...
  7. Gain 12-months UK work experience while studying Sheffield Hallam University’s MBA, Tourism, Events& Hospitality Courses Sheffield Hallam University is the best modern university in the north of England with eight subjects ranked in the top...
  8. Reasons for studying at Webster University USA, Ghana Campus http://www.webster.edu.gh/campaign.php 1. Affordable high quality education.2. Modern learning facilities.3. Accommodation is within campus and affordable.4. Flexible tuition payment plans 5....
  9. Ife Tokan: 5 Things University Students Need To Know Do you remember what you learnt in your first year at University? I think I am going too far. Do...
  10. Reasons for studying at Webster University USA, Ghana Campus Register at  http://webster.edu.gh/campaign.php 1. Affordable high quality education.2. Modern learning facilities.3. Accommodation is within campus and affordable.4. Flexible tuition payment...

< YOHAIG home