What Happened Today?. “January 27th Keeps Ringing Bells In My Head” – Prophet Omale

Prophet Emmanuel Omale’s 2017 Prophecies.

One of the things the prophet said that I was watching out for was the 27th January ringing bells in his head prophecy.

January 27th keep ringing bells in my head, let us pray for ourselves, for our country, we deserve political stability to enable economic prosperity. Let us pray! There will be no shedding of blood. “Let us pray for the health of a former President to avert bereavement.

http://www.nairaland.com/3552662/prophet-emmanuel-omales-2017-prophecies

Please, what happened today, being 27th January in relation to the above quoted prophecy?