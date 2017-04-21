What Successful Entrepreneurs Do Before 7 A.m

Successful entrepreneurs are a unique breed of individuals. They sacrifice a lot of things to ensure the smooth running of their businesses. In fact, they are very obsessed with being an entrepreneur. For them, they don’t joke with their morning schedule because if they start off the day on the wrong note, they may not be very productive or motivated. Hence, they ensure that they do not miss their morning routine. Jumia Travel, the online travel agency identifies the things successful entrepreneurs do before 7 am.

They are prepared for the day

They sleep early and wake very early to plan their day. This will prevent them from rushing out of the door every morning and also help them deal with stress.

Eat a healthy breakfast

A healthy breakfast is the most important meal of the day since it’s going oil their brain and body for the day. So, they do not play with their breakfast. Also, they ensure that they do not eat junk foods and fruits are not far away from them.

Their phone is not the first thing they check

When some persons wake up, the first thing they check is their phone. Entrepreneurs don’t do this. In fact, you won’t find their phones close to them when they sleep because it can interrupt their naps. Hence to avoid morning distractions, they avoid their phones in the mornings. They will check it later.

Set goals and priorities

The best time to plan your day and set goals, as well as priorities, is in the mornings. For each day, entrepreneurs write down these goals and try as much as possible to achieve these set goals.

They exercise and meditate

They regularly exercise and meditate to reduce stress, increase energy, and help them sleep better. In addition, it gives their immune system a boost.

They motivate themselves

Entrepreneurs are humans and sometimes they feel overwhelmed. They also need to be encouraged. They don’t wait for others to motivate them. They motivate themselves. That is why you see them upbeat and animate every day.

