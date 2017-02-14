What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You?

Posted February 14, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

Hello friends! This question goes to all. Do you believe no matter how good your attitude is, there is still some of them that are imperfect and that makes all of us humans?Have you ever thought for once that you have one attitude you wish none of your future kids should inherit?

Well, as for me I do think about it many times and if I should ask you, “What’s That Habit You Wish Your Children Don’t Inherit From You?“Mine is football addiction and procastination! What aboutyours? Drop your comments!!!

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. How Heritage Bank Thrilled Children in Weeklong Fun-Filled Children’s Day Celebrations Heritage Bank Nigeria chose the 2015 Children’s Day Celebrations to underline how its culture of innovation and creativity is meant...
  2. Do you know who your children are sharing their mobile ‘sexting’ with? Matilda, in her early 40s, is the principal of a high-brow private secondary school and her teeth are really on...
  3. Adefunke Ogunnusi: Protecting Our Children I am at the age where a lot of my family members (immediate and extended) are having kids or planning...
  4. Habit Bar & Grill opens in Wuse 2, Abuja Wednesday the 3rd of November 2015, the City of Abuja witnessed the birth of Habit Bar and Grill situated in...
  5. BVN will change spending habit by 2016 – Chams Sir Ademola Aladekomo, Group Managing Director, Chams Plc., on Wednesday said that by 2016, many Nigerians ?would change the way...
  6. I did not inherit empty treasury in C/River -Gov. Ayade Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers on Tuesday said that he did not inherit empty treasury from the immediate past...
  7. Why ‘Men of God’ Don’t Inherit the Kingdom of God In Nigeria, “Men of God” come by the dozen. You see them regularly on television. They are fixtures in newspapers...
  8. Children’s Day Offer: Get 27% Discount For Your Child’s Private Home Lesson Happy children’s day to all kids all over the world especially to kids that go the Smart Learning way. We...
  9. Help your child form the reading habit “Nigerians do not read” “Nigerians do not have the reading culture,” These are statements we hear all the time. But...
  10. Paedophile websites steal photos of children from social media sites, repost them on their sites where they are sexualised According to Australia’s new Children’s eSafety Commissioner, Alastair MacGibbon, half of the material found on certain paedophilia websites has been...

< YOHAIG home