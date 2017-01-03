What’s The Weird Thing That Attracts You To The Opposite Sex?

Posted January 3, 2017

What’s The Weird Thing That Attracts You To The Opposite Sex?

Today I was chatting with a friend, she met this guy…she went on and on about him. When I thought I have heard it all, she said "he wore a sparkling white vest inside his shirt". I was surprised, I thought all guys wear vest na, she said no…his own was a white shirt, not ‘singlet’ plus it was so neat!

I am still in shock. shocked

I guess, neat guys with white inner shirts is a turn on to her. I find guys with full eyebrows attractive.

What do you think?

