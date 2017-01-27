I read a post today where someone was advicing the youths not to marry someone who uses code to lock his or her phone to prevent his or her spouse from having an access to his or her messages, chats, etc.

He also believes that people who lock their phones with codes have something they hide from their spouse even though the spouse may know his or her phone unlock code. He further says we the youths should not marry someone who locks her phone with code.

I believe that not all people who lock their phones with codes have something they hide from their spouse but I still want to hear your opinion..what’s your reason for locking your phone with a code?