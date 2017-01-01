Whatsapp Postpones Usage Deadline
Posted January 1, 2017 7:38 am by admin Comments
Whatsapp seems to have reneged on some of their decision till 30th 2017
Related posts:
- Whatsapp Deadline For Blackberry: What’s The Way Forward? With the current deadline of 31st of December 2016 by Whatsapp to make the social medial platform inaccessible for BlackBerry...
- WhatsApp extends shutdown on BBOS, Blackberry 10 phones to June 2017 Messaging app WhatsApp has reversed its decision to stop supporting some specific phones which includes Blackberry OS, Blackberry 10 at...
- “See What I Saw On My Whatsapp, Please Help” – Emarc16 What I Saw On My Whatsapp Please Help!!! My Whatsapp has kept counting and even when I uninstall it still...
- “See What I Saw After Downloading Whatsapp On My Phone” Finally !! See What I Saw After Downloading Whatsapp On My Phone (PHOTO) It was stated early this year that...
- Five things you didn’t know WhatsApp could do Earlier this year, WhatsApp announced that it had a user base of more than one billion; that is, one in...
- WhatsApp Introduces New Video Calling Feature Social media application, WhatsApp, on November 14, 2016, announced its next step in efforts to connect people – WhatsApp video...
- See The Best Ways To Go Invisible On Whatsapp Sometimes you don’t want to reply or appear to ignore messages on whatsapp. This article is just what you need...
- WhatsApp, Viber, others adversely affecting our business in Nigeria – MTN Nigeria’s Communications Minister said he was not consulted before the NCC proposal to increase data price. The post WhatsApp, Viber,...
- 2 ways to stop Whatsapp from sharing your data with Facebook Some users have complained about sharing their data with Facebook especially the latter’s commercialisation of such data. The post 2...
- How To Stop Whatsapp From Sharing Your Data With Facebook Facebook purchased WhatsApp some years back. Facebook is also known for changing, often revamping itself and also everything in its...
What do you think?