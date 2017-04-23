When She Says “I’m Taken”

Posted April 23, 2017 10:38 pm by Comments

You ask an obviously unmarried lady out and she says "sorry I’m in a relationship" and many ladies will quickly change their status on their social media handle to…."in a relationship or Engaged" …worse still some will go as far as putting up the pics of a man who is not yet officially theirs and I keep wondering what goes on in the minds of some ladies ..

Shall we call that being faithful or being naive?

Every lady reading this should wake up and understand that until a man is officially married to you,he can not be trusted in anyway and that a man is even engaged to you does not guaranty marriage

Each time you tell a guy who asks you out that you are taken while still unmarried,you are simply shutting the door on yourself too soon and many ladies have shut out their husbands simply because they got carried away by an unserious man who is only good at mouthing their love and giving them forlorn hope.

Don’t get it twisted, this is not about being unfaithful to that particular guy you truly desire but it is about tactfully leaving your options open by not flaunting him on or offline thereby driving away possibly more willing suitors.

Many ladies remain taken for years without wedding bells and I have seen several ladies who have been engaged for years.

The bottom line is that you should stop flaunting any guy you are courting and only flaunt your husband

Ladies should stop blocking their chance cos In the real world…there is no in between and there is no such word like "I’m taken" while you are still unmarried.

You are either single or married

Don’t know if this makes sense.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “How To Get Your Dream Man And Make Him Propose To You” There are basically 5 things any responsible mature unmarried man wants in a wife and they are 1.A woman that...
  2. “God Forbid!”: Girl Blasted For Flaunting Cash & Sleeping With A Popular Love-Vendor A young lady named Ijeoma is currently getting bashed online for showing off tons of cash she got after a...
  3. WHY I DON’T mingle WITH LADIES… Rising Yoruba actress, Mosunmola Adeleye, who is set to get married soon, speaks to DUPE AYINLA-OLASUNKANMI on the challenges of...
  4. 29-Year-Old Lady Says She Can’t Marry Anyone Except 55-Year-Old RMD. Actor Responds A lady wrote to relationship counselor Joro Olumofin to express how much she is in love with married and super...
  5. Why Do Some Nigerian Ladies Grow Out Of Shape When Married? I met some former colleagues of mine whom I’d seen about 6 years ago. Believe me, while I was able...
  6. “I Have Never Been Married And I Have Never Been To The Altar” – Bisola Big Brother Naija Reality TV Show first runner-up, Bisola, has debunked rumour of being married before now. According to Bisola,...
  7. Can A Man Love And Be Sexually Faithful To One Woman? love and faithfulness are interlocked yet so different. A man can love one woman forever even if the lady marries...
  8. My Ex Or My New Man? – PrestigiousLady Good afternoon Familanders. I’m in dire need of advice hence my write up.I’m a single mum of one, I got...
  9. Isio Knows Better: Who Has The Rights to an Unplanned Baby? Okay, so I heard this gist a few years ago. This guy and this girl were having a side situationship....
  10. Men Are Trying To Break My Marriage With Foluke Daramola, Salako Cries Out Foluke Daramola’s husband, Kayode Salako has sent out warning signals to men trying to break up their marriage, saying he...

< YOHAIG home