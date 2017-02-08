“Where Is Aisha Buhari?”
Posted February 8, 2017 4:38 pm by admin Comments
Is the president’s wife also sick. Nigerians have become so heartless nobody has asked about her where about.
This was the woman who told us that her husband’s powers have been hijacked.
Where is Aisha Buhari? Something tells me all is not well with her.
