Who Is The President Of Nigeria? “Dr. Muhammadu Buhari” – Miss Anambra Contestant

JUST when we thought we have heard the last of Miss Anambra beauty pageant mess, after the harried one concerning Miss Anambra 2015 winner, Chidinma Okeke and the Anambra Broadcasting Services, the Yuletide has served us another juicy one from Nnewi, from same Anambra State. This happened last Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Ifeanyi Uba’s sponsored Nnewi Youths Fiesta where all the sixteen contestants for the Miss Nnewi beauty pageant were disqualified for failing to answer basic current affairs questions correctly.

The gathering was thoroughly pissed for the inability of the contestants to answer questions like who the founder of the Dr. Ifeanyi Uba foundation is; What they would do if they become the president of Nigeria; and Who the president of Nigeria is? A contestant excitedly told the gathering that the current president of the Federal Republic is Dr. Muhammadu Buhari. Most said, ‘No Idea.’ Yet these are supposed to be undergraduates! Intelligence quotient At the end of the exercise, E-Daily learnt there was no winner as it was a brazen embarrassment to the sensibilities of not only the organizers but the state as a whole.

“The organizers of the event should please, try and test the intelligence quotient of would-be contestants before bringing them out for public parade. Or else, the embarrassment will continue as the state itself has not recovered from the cucumber saga,” a guest observes. At the end of the day, no winner was declared as the organisers were thoroughly embarrassed. The car prize meant for the winner had to be taken away.

