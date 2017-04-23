#WhoRockedItBetter: Omotola Advises Against Posts Comparing Outfits (See Photo)

HUH?..I dont see anything wrong in asking who rocked it better………..Maybe I am wrong

Comparing like this is an Entertainment thingy and most entertainment websites all over the world do this…what/who you should be advising Omotola are those who cuss out on the Nigeria internet scene…The comments on other internationals websites compare with respect and are a delight to read.

Why should comparing outfit breed strife?huh

Source: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/2017/04/omotola-advices-against-posts-comparing.html?m=1

What do you think?

