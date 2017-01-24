Why Are Computers Budgeted For Every Year? – Senator Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing Abia-South Senatorial District in his contribution to the 2017 Budget debate says the more things change the more they remain the same.

He described the budget as an outrageous.

"We are nation that jokes a lot, we are going in the wrong direction. N1.3b is too outrageous for catering equipment". He said: “5 BMW cars, 5 Toyota Land Cruisers etc are outrageous. "Every year computers are being budgeted for in budgets.”

