Why Atiku Visited Babangida

Posted February 14, 2017 7:38 pm by Comments

A former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, and a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have met in Minna, the Niger State capital, Tuesday.

Paul Ibe, Mr. Abubakar’s spokesman, said his principal paid a courtesy call on Mr. Babangida to check on his health.

Mr. Babangida returned to Nigeria penultimate Sunday after seven weeks on medical vacation in Switzerland.

Mr. Abubakar had to pay him a visit to check on him and see how his recovery had been, Mr. Ibeh said.

“Don’t forget, he visited the families of Abdulkadir Kure when he died a few weeks back,” Mr. Ibe said.

“But IBB was not around then so he had to return to Minna now that the former leader is back from medical trip.”

Mr. Kure was a former governor of Niger State who died on January 8 at 60.

Mr. Ibe said Nigerians should not read any further meanings to the courtesy call.

http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/atiku-visited-babangida/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Why Babangida, Atiku met in Minna The two leaders met on Tuesday. The post Why Babangida, Atiku met in Minna appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
  2. Why Jonathan Visited Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met separately with a former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida, and a former military Head...
  3. Bukola Saraki, Atiku Abubakar & Others In Niger For Condolence Visit (Photos) Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki leads members of the Senate to Minna on a condolence visit to family of late...
  4. BREAKING: IBB, Atiku in crucial meeting Emerging reports say former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is current having a meeting with former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida...
  5. Why I visited APC secretariat – Atiku FORMER vice president and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar has explained the purpose of his visit...
  6. Ibrahim Babangida And Abdulsalami Abubakar At Eid Prayer In Minna (Photos) THE EMIR OF MINNA, ALH DR UMAR FARUK BAHAGO, FORMER HEAD OF STATE GEN ABDULSALAMI ABUBAKAR, GOVERNOR OF NIGER STATE...
  7. Atiku and IBB meets secretly Atiku Abubakar, former vice president is current having a meeting with former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida in his home...
  8. Niger State Governor Wants To Marry Atiku Abubakar’s Daughter (Photos) Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar recently received delegates of Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello -who visited him to ask...
  9. IBB arrives Minna after medical treatment abroad Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has arrived Minna after a medical trip in Germany. Babangida arrived the Minna...
  10. Goodluck Jonathan & FFK In Niger State Over The Death Of Former Governor (Photos) Today, former president Goodluck Jonathan paid a courtesy visit to Minna this afternoon to condole with the family of the...

< YOHAIG home