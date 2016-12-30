Why You Should Set Career Goals

In his book What They Don’t Teach You At Harvard Business School, Mark McCormack tells of a study conducted with new graduates from the 1979 Harvard

MBA program. In that year, the students were asked, "Have you set clear, written goals for your future and made plans to accomplish them?" 84% had no specific goals at all, 13% had goals but they were not in writing, 3% had clear, written goals and plans to accomplish them.

Ten years later, they interviewed the members of the class once again. The results? The 13% of the class who had goals were earning, on average, twice as much as the 84% who had no goals at all. More shocking, the 3% with clear, written goals

were making ten times as much as the other 97% put together!

Let’s take a cue and set our goals aright.