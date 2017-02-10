Wike Holds Airport Reception For Acting President, Osinbajo In Rivers (Pics)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday held an airport reception for Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Governor Wike was supported by his Deputy, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, political leaders of Rivers State and officials of the Federal Government.

Prominent among those who witnessed the airport reception are: Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Senator Lee Maeba, Former Deputy Speaker of the House Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, Former United Bank For Africa, Chief Ferdinand Alabrara and Former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawor.

Others include: Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri , Former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva and service commanders.

After the reception formalities, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo held a brief meeting at the sidelines.

The Acting President thereafter departed to Bayelsa State in a Presidential Helicopter for a meeting with stakeholders in that state.

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo is expected to visit Rivers State on Monday in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders in the Niger Delta.

Simeon Nwakaudu,
Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media.
10th February, 2017.

