Will You Pack Ronaldo’s Shoes For N5million Weekly? Nairalanders Respond

Was discussing about footballers’ pay generally and how rich these guys are with someone last night.

So i mentioned C.Ronaldo that if the guy can even ask me or employ me in this recession to be packing his boots, sneakers, trainers, to the traning field or stadium for #5million weekly out of the #145m he’s earning every week that i will gladly take the job.

She said God forbid that ‘olorun o ni je koo ko bata fun egbe e’

Like ‘God won’t let you pack shoes for your peers/mates’

So guys in the house, what’s your take

Will you take the job or am i wrong thinking that way

Ladies will you allow your hubby/guy take the job