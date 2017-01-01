Wizkid, 2Face And Other Stars Show Support For TV Host With Kidney Failure

TV host, Emma Ugolee needs to undergo kidney surgery but can’t afford the cost.

According to people who know him, he has battled kidney disease for five years and now requires financial support to have a kidney transplant.

As a result, music stars, Wizkid and 2face Idibia have led the charge asking Nigerians to support the movement to raise N50m for him.

Starboy posted a message on Twitter:

My people!! While we enjoy with family and friends dont forget to give! This man needs us… One love my people! Love to Emma Ugolee. pic.twitter.com/NZUBKI5JQV

2face on his part dropped an appeal on his Instagram:

My brother, my friend Emma Ugolee needs your support. He has battled this kidney problem by himself for 5years and needs us now. I have known him for over 20years. He is a great inspiration to me and I do not want to loose him. Please show this love for my sake. Give what you can. God bless you as you do so. Thank you. One love.

Other entertainers who’ve promoted the movement via social media include, D’banj, Sammie Okposo, Timaya, Ibinabo Fiberesima and more.

We implore you to do whatever you can to keep him stay strong and alive.

Contribute to the fund raising campaign by crediting his bank account: 1002786554 (Emmanuel Ugolee, Zenith Bank).

As at the time of this report, 109 people have donated $ 4,451 out of $ 100,000 on his Gofundme account in five days.

