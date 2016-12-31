“Wizkid Changes Seat To Prevent Lady From Taking Pictures With Him” (Pics)

According to an eye witness, this happened last night, during the Sound City MVP Awards at the Eko Hotel and suites in Lagos. Wizkid had arrived at the venue and was directed to sit close to a young lady who was probably a fan.

The lady was reportedly star struck when Wizkid sat beside her, as she suddenly kept a straight face on her phone. After few minutes she gathered the courage to take some shots of wizkid with her phone.

After few minutes, Wizkid whispered to one of the crewmen he arrived with and they had an exchange of seat as he made his guy sit close to the lady.

