Woman Assaults 10-Year-Old Girl With Knife, Blade Over N20 Theft (Photo)

Posted March 15, 2017 9:38 am by Comments (1)

Hell was let loose in Egbeda area of Lagos on Tuesday when a nursing mother, simply identified as Iya Keji, assaulted her husband’s niece, Bose with knife and blade over an alleged N20 theft.

The incident, which has now made the victim’s residence, House 10, Tayo Kehinde Street off Kareem Laka Street, Egbeda, a Mecca of sort, with people thronging to catch a glimpse of the poor girl, followed Bose’s alleged theft of N20 belonging to her aunt, Iya Keji, on Monday night.

According to sources, Iya Keji, who is now at large over the crime, had woken up since 5am and begun beating the girl.

A neighbour, Opeoluwa Kazeem, who spoke with our correspondent on the matter, said that the serious injuries sustained by the young girl from the blade and knife the woman used to ‘discipline’ her, made neighbours to report the case at Afoka Police station in Egbeda.

“Iya Keji is not a human being. I cannot imagine that it is just because of the N20 the girl stole that made her to almost kill her. The woman had been beating this girl for hours in their room, and people were wondering what was happening, not until this morning when the girl came out and exposed her,” Kazeem said.

Another resident on Tayo Kehinde Street, Tosin Babalola, told our correspondent that Iya Keji had also made an attempt to escape with the young girl when she realised the gravity of the crime she had committed.

Babalola said, “She took the girl and lied to her neighbours that she was going to a clinic with her. But neighbours forcefully took the girl from her before she absconded.”

It was also gathered that the suspect had, for some time, denied Bose education as she was withdrawn from school and made to hawk shoes.

Meanwhile, police operatives from Afoka police division are currently on the trail of the suspect who is currently at large.

The Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole confirmed the incident.

He said that police had begun investigation into the case. “Our men are currently investigating the case and the victim is in the hospital receiving treatment.”

One response to Woman Assaults 10-Year-Old Girl With Knife, Blade Over N20 Theft (Photo)

  1. MR JOEL IGWE March 15th, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I SURGEST THE EVIL WOMAN SHOULD SURFER FOR HER EVIL ACT

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Woman Brutalizes Her Maid In Lagos, Cuts Her Wrist With A Saw (Photo) Woman arrested for domestic violence on her house help The operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a...
  2. Woman Beats And Blinds 12-Year-Old Houseboy In Lagos (Photo) A 12 year old houseboy, identified simply as Peter, has been blinded by his ‘madam’ at the Ikeja area of...
  3. Rape: 28-Year-Old Man Tears Up 2-Year-Old Girl’s Private Part In Lagos (Photo) LAGOS—Doctors at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ikeja, are battling to save the life of a two-year-old girl,...
  4. Old Man Rapes 2-Year-Old Girl In Umuahia (Photo) The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Abia State Police Command, Adeleye Oyebade, on Monday paraded a suspected rapist,...
  5. 70 Year Old Woman Kidnaps 3 Year Old Girl in Kwara & Uses her for Begging A 70-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a 3-year-old girl in Ilorin, Kwara State, and using her...
  6. Photo: Woman Batters 12-Year Old For Stealing Meat A 12-year-old girl, Mmesoma Ani, has been admitted to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, Surulere, after she was allegedly...
  7. Photo: 50-Year Old Man Defiles 13 Year Old Girl In Ogun State A 50-year-old man, Joseph Sunday, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 13-year -old...
  8. 45-Year-Old Man Defiles A 10-Year-Old Girl, Says “She Always Tempted Him” (Photo) Covenant Dako, a security guard with a restaurant in FESTAC Town, Lagos State, escaped death by a whisker after he...
  9. Man defiles 13-yr-old girl, wife lacerates her with hot knife, yam “We saw the degree of burns and swellings on her head and we started asking the woman questions. But her...
  10. She used knife, pestle, log of wood and almost bit off his father’s penis- Follow up report on 11-year-old brutalized by stepmother LIB yesterday reported about the woman who assaulted her 11-year-old step son Ebube Okafor in Ejigbo, Lagos and kicked him...

< YOHAIG home