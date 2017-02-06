Woman Bites Off Her Sister’s Nose During Fight Over Sex Patron

Posted February 6, 2017 10:38 pm by Comments

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 26-year old sex worker Ebere Ugwu has been arrested after she reportedly engaged her younger sister, Ifeoma in a fight and bites off part of her nose over their sex patron.

The incident happened at a popular hangout located at Church Street, Jakande Estate in Isolo, Lagos where both hustle for clients who need sex.

P.M.EXPRESS learnt that Ifeoma was badly injured and was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a hospital where she was admitted and treated.

It was gathered that Ebere reportedly brought Ifeoma, her sister to Lagos from their Abakaliki town in Ebonyi State to join her to solicit for male customers in a bar for fee.

It however turned out that Ifeoma, who is new and more pretty than her elder sister started attracting more of Ebere’s clients to the extent that Ebere hardly get clients again.

On the day of the incident, it was learnt that as usual, a particular client of Ebere abandoned her and switched to Ifeoma.

Ebere then told her sister to leave the client for him. However, Ifeoma went on and slept with the client.

After the client left, Ebere demanded N10,000 from her sister been the money the client usually pay her.

This resulted in exchange of words between the two sisters and commercial sex workers, and later to fight and in the process, Ebere gave Ifeoma human bite on her nose.

The matter was reported to the police at Ejigbo division and Ebere was arrested and charged to court.

At the Ejigbo Magistrate’s court where she was arraigned, she pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted Ebere bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.
The matter was adjourned till 20 February 2017.

http://pmexpressng.com/woman-bites-off-sisters-nose-fight-sex-patron/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Woman bites off, swallows neighbour’s nipple Cyriacus Izuekwe Taiwo nursing her injuries after her nipple was allegedly bitten off by her neighbour during a fight in...
  2. Three Men Arrested For Engaging Neighbours’ Sister In Sex Romp CYRIACUS IZUEKWE A house wife, Mariam Wahab has been battered by three of her co-tenants for preventing them from engaging...
  3. Two Men In Bloody Fight Over Sex Worker In Lagos CYRIACUS IZUEKWE Two men, Taiye Ajani and Afeez Ajao have landed in trouble after they and their group engaged in...
  4. Woman Arrested For Burning Half Sister With Hot Iron (Graphic Pic) Police officers in Lagos have arrested a woman identified as Mama Emeka, for allegedly burning her step-sister with a hot...
  5. Husband bites off wife’s nose because she couldn’t pay his expensive dowry in India (graphic photo) A violent husband bit off his wife’s nose after she refused to pay his expensive dowry and moved out of...
  6. Man bites off male’s lip over sex Cyriacus Izuekwe A 27-year old man, Saidi Abubaka, has been arrested and charged with sodomy before Magistrates’ court sitting in...
  7. Commotion, Traffic Jam, As Prostitute & Client Fight Dirty In Lagos (Pics, Video) The incident which happened around Opebi area of Lagos, led to a traffic jam as people gathered to stop a...
  8. My husband impregnated his sister in our matrimonial home – Woman tells court ‘My husband, Ezekiel Obeji, impregnated his `sister’ in our matrimonial home,” a 31-year-old businesswoman, Mrs Francisca Obeji, told an Igando...
  9. Woman bites off friend’s eyelid Lagos – A 24-year-old woman, Angela Job, who allegedly bit off her friend’s eyelid during a fight, has appeared before...
  10. Woman arrested for biting off neighbour’s nipple and swallowing it A mother of three, Mrs. Bola Olowolagba has been accused by her neighbour, Mrs Adelowo Taiwo of biting off and...

< YOHAIG home