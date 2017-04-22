Woman Brutalizes 4-Year-Old Nephew For Bed-Wetting (Photo)

By YahayaIbrahim, Lagos

The police in Lagos on Saturday arrested a woman at Oko-Oba in Agege area of the state for allegedly brutalizing her four year-old nephew, Pamilerin who she accused of habitual bed wetting and stooling on his body.

Our correspondent gathered that the woman, identified as Sherifat who lives at 20 Sanya Olu Street, Oko-Oba in Agege was in the habit of beating the boy with an electrical cable on slight provocation.

A police source at the Abbatoir Divisional Police Headquarters in Agege where the woman is being detained, told our correspondent that the woman was arrested following a reported case of child abuse at the station.

When our reporter visited the station, a police woman was seen feeding the boy who look malnourished and scars were observed on different parts of his body.

Apart from the scars on his body, the boy equally has swollen eyes with black spots covering the eye lid.

Neighbors to Sherifat at Sanya-Olu Street told our correspondent that she was in the habit of beating the boy who he accused of not ‘smart’ with electrical cable on daily basis.

They alleged that the woman’s grudges against his four-year old nephew was not he was too sluggish and need to learn fast which was why she used to inflict injuries on his body with the electrical cable.

The neighbours also alleged that Sherifat abuses anyone who tries to intervene whenever she is beating the boy.

" She is the habit of beating the boy since he was brought to Lagos and she rain abuses on anyone who tries to intervene, saying everybody should mind their own businesses" a neighbour who preferred to remain anonymous said.

Our correspondent learnt that the woman in her statement confessed that she correct the boy by beating him whenever he bed wet or stool on his body.

The boy was said to be living with his parents in Ogun State before he was brought to Lagos in February, 2017.

Funmi Ajayi of the women advocate research and document centre, a human right organization who reported the case at the station, told our correspondent that the scars on the boy’s body indicated the sustained beating in the past.

She added that her organization, heard about the case of the boy from neighbour’s to the woman who told them about the abuse, saying that the woman initially denied beating the boy.

According to her, the woman has been taken to hospital by his grandmother while the police said that the woman will be charged to court on Monday.

When our reporter contacted the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) in Lagos State, Olarinde Famous Cole, he promised to find out about the case and get back to our reporter but he has not done that as at the time of filing this report.