Women Who Swallow Semen Are Cannibals – Pastor David Olukoya Of MFM

Olukoya: "Women Who Give MouthAction & Swallow Sperm Are Cannibals"

Twitter user Temitope Inyang(@MercyKudy) few hours ago posted a Tweet, saying that Mountain of Fire and Miracles General Overseer Dr Daniel Olukoya during a recent Church programme said that any woman who performs MouthAction on a man is ‘a cannibal who had dined with the devil’

http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/01/mfms-go-dr-olukoya-sparks-online.html