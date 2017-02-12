“Women Who Wear Trousers, Eyelashes Are Sinners” – Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Posted February 12, 2017 7:38 pm

General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka on Sunday reiterated his warning to women who are fund of adorning male wears such as trousers.

He maintained that such people would go to hell.

He also warned women to desist from adorning their bodies with artificial make-ups, as such unholy practices were sins against God.

He gave the warning while addressing a large crowd of worshipers at the just concluded international crusade titled; ‘From Sorrow to Joy” at the Chosen Revival Ground, ljesha, Lagos.

Muoka charged the worshippers to repent before giving their offerings to God.

“I want to tell you, you don’t need extra eye, make up or bangle or attachment at all. You don’t need to dress and show your unclothedness, your ass, your chest, your armpit, your tummy, your waist, your lap….that is sin. Cover your body properly.

“And if you are a young man and you are doing jerry coil and you make your hair like a woman, use some funny language…and when they ask you where are you from and you say Naija instead of Nigeria, something is wrong with you.

“The Bible tells us that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God. If you are a woman wearing trousers that’s a sin. If you are a man wearing skirt and blouse, that’s an abomination.

“Search your life, repent of your sin and God will show you mercy. God loves you. It is not the will of God that any soul should perish.”

He pointed out that a sinner is not a Christian and a Christian is not a sinner, stressing that all unrighteousness is a sin.

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/women-who-wears-trousers-eyelashes-will.html

What do you think?

