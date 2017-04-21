“Worship Leaders Lie When They Lead Worship Songs” – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Posted April 21, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

According to the founder and President of Believers’ Loveworld Incorporated also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, many worship leaders lie before, during and after leading the church in worship.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome while preaching on the topic "Explaining the Mystery of Worship" said most of the worship leaders do not understand what worship really mean.

The Dynamic teacher of the word of God also point out that Worship is not the same as singing. He clearly point out the difference between them in this powerful enlightening message.

See Video below


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQTp9TecJQU&feature=youtu.be

You can Get the Audio http://www.believerscompanion.com/2017/04/download-message-pastor-chris.html

SOURCE
http://www.believerscompanion.com/2017/04/in-news-worship-leaders-lie-when-they.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. South Africa threatens to jail Pastor Chris Oyakhilome It is not the first time ‘Pastor Chris’, as he is affectionately known by his followers, has faced controversy. The...
  2. Photo Of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Mother With Her Cute Grand Daughters Mrs oyakhilome who the mother to Christ embassy founder pastor chris oyakhilome ,resides in Benin and a devoted member(elder) of...
  3. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Meets Pastor Benny Hinn For The First Time Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy Church met Pastor Benny Hinn for the first time in his life. This would...
  4. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Celebrates His 53rd Birthday Today A Happy Birthday to the prophet of our time, Reverend Chris DSc. A blessing to all nations, a father, mentor...
  5. “God Is About To Shake The World With Chris Oyakhilome” – Says Pastor Benny Hinn "God is about to shake the world with him," Pastor Benny says concerning the BLW President. Following the BLW President’s...
  6. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Ex-Wife, Anita, Remarries! – Dawn-To-Dusk News There are strong indications that the ex-wife of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Pastor Anita, has remarried. Dawn-To-Dusk News had on the...
  7. Pastor Chris & Anita Oyakhilome are Divorced Pastor Anita has confirmed that she is now officially divorced from her now ex-husband, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy....
  8. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Is Right – God Created Women As An Afterthought! By Dr. Ijabla Raymond 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Is Right – God Created Women As An Afterthought! By Dr. Ijabla Raymond...
  9. Chris Oyakhilome To Host Benny Hinn In Lagos. October 27 – 29 It is official, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to host Pastor Benny Hinn Live in Lagos, Nigeria. During the Global Communion service...
  10. Chris Oyakhilome’s Daughter, Carissa Sharon Wows In New Photos Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome & Anita Ebhodaghe’s daughter. She’s so beautiful! http://www.lailasblog.com/2016/10/lovely-new-photos-of-pastor-chris.html Nairaland...

< YOHAIG home