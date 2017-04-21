“Worship Leaders Lie When They Lead Worship Songs” – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

According to the founder and President of Believers’ Loveworld Incorporated also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, many worship leaders lie before, during and after leading the church in worship.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome while preaching on the topic "Explaining the Mystery of Worship" said most of the worship leaders do not understand what worship really mean.

The Dynamic teacher of the word of God also point out that Worship is not the same as singing. He clearly point out the difference between them in this powerful enlightening message.

See Video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQTp9TecJQU&feature=youtu.be

You can Get the Audio http://www.believerscompanion.com/2017/04/download-message-pastor-chris.html

SOURCE

http://www.believerscompanion.com/2017/04/in-news-worship-leaders-lie-when-they.html