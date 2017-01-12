Would You Join MMM If It Returns? Nigerians React (Video)
Posted January 12, 2017 10:38 am by admin Comments
A Group of Nigerians were interviewed on if they would still join the controversial MMM scheme.
Would you also join MMM if it returns.
watch-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MB32NQXRsiI
Related posts:
- Video: Wrong National Anthem Played For Nigeria At RIO 2016 – Nigerians React http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlrvB8AlpKI Nigerians Reacts Angrily Over Wrong National Anthem Played For Nigeria Team In RIO 2016 It is indeed pathetic for...
- Funny Video Of Lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure’s Interview Trends Online, As Nigerians React http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qojSlD-wx1A A Facebook user shared this video of a funny interview with Northern Nigeria Federal Lawmaker.Please take time to listen...
- President Buhari Returns To Abuja From Daura After Sallah Celebration (Video) President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a five day private visit to his native home of Daura, katsina...
- Why Do Men Patronize Prostitutes? – Watch Nigerians React http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2E8RmQ_cm8 click here to subscribe to my channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbHX9prxs8SpDKqMD6p4fyw Nairaland...
- Angry Customers React As ARIK Airlines Cancels Flights Unexpectedly (Pics, Video) This is what happened Yesterday when ARIK Airlines canceled all flights from Lagos to Portharcourt, Abuja and Kano yesterdayWATCH THE...
- Video: Just Incase You Want To Join In The Praise Just incase you want to start your Monday on a beautiful note, this praise and worship will take you to...
- Whitney Wonder returns with a new video Whitney Wonder returns with a new video to her newly release single titled Chocolicous. The 11year old RnB afro-Pop singer...
- ‘The Truth About MMM’ (Video By Former SaharaTV Anchor) Nigerian journalist, Adeola Fayehun, talks about MMM and makes a lot of exposures about the ponzi scheme. Watch and share...
- Do You Believe In Love? Watch Nigerians React http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SaeXF8CAFA what can you say about this Nairaland...
- Should A Person Who Killed Before But Now Repented Be Let To Live? – Nigerians React http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWgSG4JoC-0 your comments matters alot : click here to subscribe to my channelhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbHX9prxs8SpDKqMD6p4fyw Nairaland...
What do you think?