Yahya Jammeh: Gambian Journalist Appeals To NBA, Nigerian Judges (Video)

The tension is really high in Gambia now, the outgoing president is doing all he could to make sure he remains in power, yesterday, he declared a state of emergency in the country which is meant to last for 90 days. A journalist has taken to her page to appeal to the Nigerian Bar Association, The Judges, and Lawyers to please desist from helping Jammeh in remaining in power. Watch below..


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3nNNNfQpM4

What do you think?

