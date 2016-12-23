Yomi Black’s Wife Shares Video Of Her Breastfeeding Her 14 Month Old Son

Is this what being a celebrity have degenerated to? This is getting worst day by day. Yomi Black’s wife, Liz John Black shared a video of her breastfeeding her 14 month old son and thanked God for giving her the strength to be able to do so.

She wrote:

I want to thank God for a wonderful year, it’s been very educating and enlightening. I thank God for the strength to breast-feed my baby for 14 months. I thank God for my family and my friends, my business and career. #Thankgod #BeGrateful #TheImportantThingsOfLife

What do you think?

