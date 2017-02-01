Yoruba Leaders Meet In Akure, Make Case For Restructuring

Eminent personalities and leaders of thought in Yoruba nation, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure total restructuring of the country.

The Yoruba leaders, who converged on Akure, Ondo State capital, met at the residence of Afenifere leader, Chief Rueben Fasoranti.

They called for the unity of the Yoruba people, and stressed the need for the race, in different political parties, to shun their differences and unite for the overall development of the race.

The leaders also called the need for the restructuring of the country. “President Buhari should take the glory of restructuring Nigeria. It will be a glory for him and he will forever be remembered if the country is restructured during his time.”

The meeting, which was at the instance of Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, also created enabling environment for Yoruba leaders in different political parties, including All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) to interact together.

Those at the meeting included the convener, Chief Fasoranti, former secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, former deputy governor of Lagos State, Mrs Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele and Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Also at the meeting were the Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, former deputy governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Kaka and former national chairman of the Alliance for Democracy, Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa.

Others at the meeting were Secretary General of Afenifere, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, Chief Korede Duyile, Prof. Akin Onigbinde, Chief Tola Mobolarin, Mr. Tayo Akopo, Mr. Charles Adeyinka, Senator Omololu Meroyi and the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Dr. Kola Ademujimi.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Afenifere spokesperson, Odymakin said the meeting was organised in the interest of the Yoruba nation, adding that the essence was to ensure unity among the Yoruba people regardless of their political affiliation.

Odumakin said Yoruba leaders examined the state of insecurity in the country and called for an urgent stop to killings in all parts of the country.

Besides, the Yoruba leaders warned Fulani herdsmen against invasion of any part of the Yoruba nation, even as they called for restriction of cattle owned by Fulani, in all the communities and villages in Yorubaland.

They condemned absence of a substantial Chief Justice of Nigeria, insisting that ‘the 1999 Constitution allows a person to act as CJN for just three months.”